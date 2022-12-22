RACERS ASSEMBLE HOLIDAY BASKETS

Members assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing assemble holiday baskets as part of a volunteer opportunity to distribute donated goods to families in need within the Wabash Valley community at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., Dec. 22, 2022. The volunteers prepared a total of 650 holiday baskets that will be distributed to families for the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)
