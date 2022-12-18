Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers at 33rd Air Base Poland [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers at 33rd Air Base Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville recognizes a Soldier attached to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), with a challenge coin during a Soldier recognition ceremony at 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 18, 2022. The 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 07:48
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers at 33rd Air Base Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

