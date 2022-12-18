U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, speaks with Soldiers assigned to Forward Operating Station (FOS) Powidz operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), after a reenlistment ceremony at the 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland, Dec. 18, 2022. The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, operating out of FOS Powidz, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 07:48 Photo ID: 7571316 VIRIN: 221218-A-VB804-1060 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 22.78 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers at 33rd Air Base Poland [Image 8 of 8], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.