A 128th Air Refueling Wing Airman talks with volunteers from the local United Service Organization (USO) organization in the personnel deployment line here at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee, WI, Dec. 21, 2022. Airmen from the 128th ARW will be assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron as part of the U.S. Pacific Command at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7571095 VIRIN: 221221-Z-LR448-0006 Resolution: 5478x3913 Size: 3.19 MB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed For The Holidays [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.