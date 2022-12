Deployed For The Holidays

Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's deputy adjutant general, talks to a 128th Air Refueling Wing Airman as they process through a deployment readiness line in preparation for an upcoming deployment here at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee, WI, Dec. 21, 2022. Airmen from the 128th ARW will be assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron as part of the U.S. Pacific Command at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening)

Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 Photo ID: 7571094 Resolution: 5619x4014 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US