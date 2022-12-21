Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed For The Holidays [Image 1 of 7]

    Deployed For The Holidays

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. George Kafer, a 128th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, talks to a A 128th Air Refueling Wing Airman as they process through a personnel deployment line here at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee, WI, Dec. 21, 2022. Airmen from the 128th ARW will be assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron as part of the U.S. Pacific Command at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7571092
    VIRIN: 221221-Z-LR448-0001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed For The Holidays [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Deployment
    128th Air Refueling Wing
    128 ARW

