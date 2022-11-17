Special Forces Regimental First Formation

Brigadier General Guillaume "Will" Beaurpere, commanding general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, speaks during a Regimental First Formation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 17, 2022. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

