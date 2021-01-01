Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, stand in formation during a graduation and Regimental First Formation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 17, 2022. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7570687
|VIRIN:
|210101-A-OP908-068
|Resolution:
|3600x2434
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces Regimental First Formation [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
