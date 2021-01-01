Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Regimental First Formation [Image 21 of 22]

    Special Forces Regimental First Formation

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, receive their green berets during a Regimental First Formation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 17, 2022. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    This work, Special Forces Regimental First Formation [Image 22 of 22], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Berets
    SWCS
    Graduation
    Special Forces
    Quiet Professionals
    Regimantal First Formation

