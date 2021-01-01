Special Forces Regimental First Formation

Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, receive their green berets during a Regimental First Formation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 17, 2022. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

