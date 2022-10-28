Flight Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

221028-N-KL637-1754 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct 28, 2022) A Sailor signals an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 2022.2 (NEST 22.2), Oct. 28, 2022. NEST 22.2 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the alliance in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

