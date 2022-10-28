Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 4]

    Flight Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221028-N-KL637-1754 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct 28, 2022) A Sailor signals an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 2022.2 (NEST 22.2), Oct. 28, 2022. NEST 22.2 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the alliance in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

