Sailors Aboard GHWB Conduct Man Overboard Training

220904-N-KL637-1092 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 4, 2022) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dion Frazier, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), sits aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations, Sep. 4, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

