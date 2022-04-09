Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard GHWB Conduct Man Overboard Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Sailors Aboard GHWB Conduct Man Overboard Training

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220904-N-KL637-1076 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 4, 2022) Chief the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), conducts small boat operations, Sep. 4, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard GHWB Conduct Man Overboard Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

