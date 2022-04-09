Sailors Aboard GHWB Conduct Man Overboard Training

220904-N-KL637-1076 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 4, 2022) Chief the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), conducts small boat operations, Sep. 4, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 04:11
|Photo ID:
|7570554
|VIRIN:
|220904-N-KL637-1076
|Resolution:
|5209x3473
|Size:
|955.52 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
