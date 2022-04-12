Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE and USCG Collaboration Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE and USCG Collaboration Meeting

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Chicago District Commander, COL Paul Culberson, along with Rock Island Commander, COL Jesse Curry, briefed the USCG 9th District Commander, RADM Michael Johnston on current projects affecting USCG missions. Also discussed were USACE capabilities, and interagency partnership ideas. Joining them was local Marine Safety Unit CDR Tim Tilghman and LCDR Aaron Garnier.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 01:20
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
