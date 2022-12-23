USACE Chicago District and U.S. Coast Guard discuss common watersheds, maintenance, and recruiting collaboration.

Earlier this month USACE Chicago District Commander, Col. Paul Culberson, along with Rock Island District Commander, Col. Jesse Curry, met with U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Matthew Johnston, of the 9th Coast Guard District, to discuss shared waterway topics and improvements. Members of the Marine Safety Unit Chicago, responsible for executing the Coast Guard's Port Safety and Security for the Chicago area, were also present to discuss their roles and ideas.

Johnston took command of the Ninth Coast Guard District in May 2021 and is in charge of Coast Guard operations throughout the Great Lakes and parts of the surrounding states shoreline within the Chicago District boundaries.

Among the topics of mutual importance to both agencies was the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study (GLCRS). This project took six years, eight states, and support from other government agencies to protect future economic and environmental conditions of the lakes, which significantly affects the ports and harbors within the Great Lakes.

Navigation, ecosystem restoration, invasive species, and flood risk management were also discussed. The Chicago and Rock Island District’s work hand in hand on projects that overlap previous boundaries. “As we look at shared resources and responsibilities to protect the waterways, we have been able to work together to help with invasive species entering our waterway. The layout of Brandon Road helps create a canal to align the deterrents to keep the invasive carp from progressing”, says Curry.

Infrastructure maintenance was also discussed. “Harbor maintenance is done by the three lake districts (Chicago, Buffalo and Detroit), who work to put together a maintenance budget”, says Chicago District Operations Division Deputy Chief, Timothy Kroll. This is even more critical now since “we’ve seen a 30% increase in waterways transport since last year and looking to increase another 30% this year not to include cruise ships that is looking to increase [traffic] by 50% this year”, Kroll says. “Part of the challenge of maintaining the infrastructures is the weather”, comments Curry. Maintenance is primarily done in the winter months when waterways are used less frequently.

All commanders discussed the topic of recruiting for civilian employees and how to use a joint effort to help fill some critical roles. “We really want to bring awareness to selfless service”, Culberson says. Johnston agreed, “We have to generate the energy for people to come.”

Plans to share best practices, resources, and agency capabilities to reach these goals is well underway. “All boats shall rise”, concluded Johnston.

