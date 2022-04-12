Chicago District Commander, COL Paul Culberson, along with Rock Island Commander, COL Jesse Curry, briefed the USCG 9th District Commander, RADM Michael Johnston, and CMC Matthew Buckman on current projects affecting USCG missions. Also discussed were USACE capabilities, and interagency partnership ideas. Joining them was local Marine Safety Unit CDR Tim Tilghman and LCDR Aaron Garnier.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 01:20
|Photo ID:
|7570412
|VIRIN:
|221205-O-JV047-336
|Resolution:
|1200x772
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE and USCG Collaboration Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT