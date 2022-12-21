A group of Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stand together after clearing a stump as part of a monthly volunteer cleanup effort at Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 21. The Soldiers began volunteering at the park on a monthly basis since September as a way to help strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and be good neighbors.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 21:53
|Photo ID:
|7570241
|VIRIN:
|221223-A-AB123-003
|Resolution:
|4994x3343
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT