A group of Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, stand together after clearing a stump as part of a monthly volunteer cleanup effort at Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 21. The Soldiers began volunteering at the park on a monthly basis since September as a way to help strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and be good neighbors.

Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 38th ADA Soldiers' teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji