A Soldier assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade carries tree stumps after clearing them from the grounds Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 21. The Soldiers began volunteering at the park on a monthly basis since September as a way to help strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and be good neighbors.
38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons
