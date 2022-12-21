A Soldier assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade carries tree stumps after clearing them from the grounds Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 21. The Soldiers began volunteering at the park on a monthly basis since September as a way to help strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and be good neighbors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 21:53 Photo ID: 7570239 VIRIN: 221223-A-AB123-002 Resolution: 2380x3300 Size: 2.35 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.