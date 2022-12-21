Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons [Image 1 of 3]

    38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade dig out a tree stump at Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 21. The Soldiers began volunteering at the park on a monthly basis since September as a way to help strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and be good neighbors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 21:54
    Photo ID: 7570238
    VIRIN: 221223-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 3846x2772
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th ADA Soldiers' teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons [Image 3 of 3], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    38th ADA
    target_news_asiapacific

