Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade dig out a tree stump at Sagamihara Asamizo Park in Sagamihara, Japan, Dec. 21. The Soldiers began volunteering at the park on a monthly basis since September as a way to help strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and be good neighbors.
|12.21.2022
|12.22.2022 21:54
38th ADA Soldiers’ teamwork keeps local park safe, clean for patrons
