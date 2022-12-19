Santa Claus (middle-left) and the Grinch (far-right) poses with a family stationed at United States Army Garrison in the garrison's United Service Organization located in Maude Hall during the Grinches and Santa's visit to the base Dec. 19.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7570079
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-LP279-092
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH KOREA; KOREA; USAG HUMPHREYS; IMCOM-P; IMCOM-PACIFIC; PACIFIC, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS
Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas
