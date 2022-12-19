Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas

    Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    Santa Claus (middle-left) and the Grinch (far-right) poses with a family stationed at United States Army Garrison in the garrison's United Service Organization located in Maude Hall during the Grinches and Santa's visit to the base Dec. 19.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    South Korea
    Pacific
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

