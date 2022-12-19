Grinch (left) and Santa Claus (right) pose for a Christmas photo during the Grinch's visit, Dec. 19, to Maude Hall at United States Army Garrison Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7570077
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-LP279-006
|Resolution:
|5943x3967
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|PAENGSEONG-EUP, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys Keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT