Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys Keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas [Image 2 of 3]

    Humphreys Keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas

    PAENGSEONG-EUP,, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    The Grinch lounges on the couch in the United Service Organization's located in United States Army Garrison Humphreys, Maude Hall, during his visit to the garrison Dec. 19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 19:55
    Photo ID: 7570078
    VIRIN: 221219-A-LP279-052
    Resolution: 3830x3204
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: PAENGSEONG-EUP,, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humphreys Keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas
    Humphreys Keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas
    Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Humphreys keeps Grinch from stealing Christmas

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    Pacific
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT