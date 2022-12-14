221214-N-N0905-1002

GOA, INDIA (Dec. 14, 2022) U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and Indian Navy Marine Commandos prepare to conduct a fast-rope from an Indian Navy UH-3H Sea King Helicopter during a joint combined training. The engagement is an example of the enduring partnership between the Indian and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (Courtesy photo)

