Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    221214-N-N0905-1003 [Image 4 of 5]

    221214-N-N0905-1003

    GOA, INDIA

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    GOA, INDIA (Dec. 14, 2022) U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and Indian Navy Marine Commandos conduct a maritime interdiction operation during a joint combined training. The engagement is an example of the enduring partnership between the Indian and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 18:04
    Photo ID: 7570001
    VIRIN: 221214-N-N0905-1003
    Resolution: 1418x1891
    Size: 753.25 KB
    Location: GOA, IN 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221214-N-N0905-1003 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    221208-N-N0905-1001
    221214-N-N0905-1001
    221208-N-N0905-1002
    221214-N-N0905-1003
    221214-N-N0905-1002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSW Forces Wrap Up SOF Engagement with Indian Navy Marine Commandos

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEALs
    NSW
    MARCOs
    IndoPacom
    Indian Navy Marine Commandos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT