    NSW Forces Wrap Up SOF Engagement with Indian Navy Marine Commandos

    221214-N-N0905-1003

    Courtesy Photo | GOA, INDIA (Dec. 14, 2022) U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and Indian Navy Marine...... read more read more

    GOA, INDIA

    12.22.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    GOA, INDIA (Dec. 22, 2022) Naval Special Warfare forces deployed to U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific concluded a joint combined training exercise with the Indian Navy Marine Commando Force on Dec. 22.

    The three-week exchange built upon the two forces’ collective maritime capabilities and long-standing relationship.

    “We are committed to operationalizing the U.S.-India partnership through enhanced information sharing, regional security cooperation, integrated deterrence and cooperation in new domains,” said the senior team leader of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare unit. “This exercise provides us the opportunity of a common understanding of a shared working environment at sea through practical hands-on scenarios as a combined team.”

    The exercise included tactical training with weapons, close-quarter combat drills, military free fall evolutions, helicopter insertions, and maritime boat operations.

    “We started off doing subject matter expert exchanges and familiarizing with standard procedures,” said the U.S. team lead. “And through this development with the [Indian Navy Marine Commando Force], we were able to cultivate and execute real-world scenarios towards the latter half of the exercise.”

    The realistic scenarios served as a capstone to the training and included maritime interdiction operations, visit, board, search and seizure operations, and direct-action missions.

    U.S. special operations forces provide flexible response to contingencies in the Indo-Pacific. Integral to this capability is a forward-deployed posture and continuous engagement with partner and ally forces, heightening mutual interoperability and regional expertise.

    “We consistently look for opportunities to enhance this ongoing professional partnership,” said Rear Adm. Jeromy Williams, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific. “The U.S.-India defense partnership is critical to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    India, the U.S., Australia, and Japan concluded naval exercise Malabar 2022 Nov. 15, a multi-national exercise designed to advance the collective planning, integration and employment of advanced warfare tactics between participating nations.

    As part of Malabar 2022, there was a special operations forces-specific tri-lateral exercise between U.S. Naval Special Warfare, Indian Navy Marine Commando Force and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Special Boarding Unit, focusing on maritime interdiction and tactical combat casualty care training.

    Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premier maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for multinational forces.

