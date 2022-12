MRF-SEA employs SIMRAD aboard USNS Brunswick

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Young, a surveillance sensor operator with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, looks through a telescope aboard the USNS Brunswick (T-EPF6), in the Singapore Strait, Oct. 31, 2022. Military Sealift Command's (MSC) T-EPF 6 provides intra-theater military transportation and can be configured to adapt to unique mission requirements, including carrying containerized portable hospitals in support of disaster relief or transporting tanks and troops. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

