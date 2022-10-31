Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-SEA employs SIMRAD aboard USNS Brunswick [Image 6 of 7]

    MRF-SEA employs SIMRAD aboard USNS Brunswick

    USNS BRUNSWICK, SINGAPORE STRAIT

    10.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Young, left, and Cpl. Christiaan Potgieter, right, surveillance sensor operators with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, employ the SIMRAD radar system aboard the USNS Brunswick (T-EPF6), in the Singapore Strait, Oct. 31, 2022. Military Sealift Command's (MSC) T-EPF 6 provides intra-theater military transportation and can be configured to adapt to unique mission requirements, including carrying containerized portable hospitals in support of disaster relief or transporting tanks and troops. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:21
    Photo ID: 7569781
    VIRIN: 221031-M-TX547-1017
    Resolution: 5389x3593
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: USNS BRUNSWICK, SINGAPORE STRAIT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA employs SIMRAD aboard USNS Brunswick [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    transit
    radar
    maritime domain awareness
    naval expeditionary force
    SIMRAD
    MRF-SEA

