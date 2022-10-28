MRF-SEA Marines aboard USNS Brunswick

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establish Link-16 communication aboard the USNS Brunswick (T-EPF6), in the South China Sea, Oct. 29, 2022. Military Sealift Command's (MSC) T-EPF 6 provides intra-theater military transportation and can be configured to adapt to unique mission requirements, including carrying containerized portable hospitals in support of disaster relief or transporting tanks and troops. MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

Date Taken: 10.28.2022
Location: USNS BRUNSWICK, SOUTH CHINA SEA