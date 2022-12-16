Maj. Ross Jensen, 437th Operations Group pilot, performs preflight procedures aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Dec. 16, 2022, to support an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Joint Base Charleston aircrews continuously train to support ACE concepts by leveraging the C-17 in new ways, to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 14:04
|Photo ID:
|7569753
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-VR222-1222
|Resolution:
|3945x2828
|Size:
|954.08 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron prepares for ACE mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
