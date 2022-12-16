Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Airlift Squadron prepares for ACE mission [Image 4 of 6]

    15th Airlift Squadron prepares for ACE mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Lieutenant Col. Brad Fisher, 15th Airlift Squadron director of operations, looks on as aircrew members perform preflight procedures aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2022, to support an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Joint Base Charleston aircrews continuously train to support ACE concepts by leveraging the C-17 in new ways, to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    This work, 15th Airlift Squadron prepares for ACE mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

