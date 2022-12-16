Major Ross Jensen and Maj. Taque Patino, 437th Airlift Wing pilots, perform preflight procedures aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before taking off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2022, to support an upcoming agile combat employment mission. Joint Base Charleston aircrews continuously train to support agile combat employment, by leveraging the C-17 in new ways to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:04 Photo ID: 7569752 VIRIN: 221216-F-VR222-1201 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 891.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Airlift Squadron prepares for ACE mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.