More than 150 U.S. and partner nations students graduate during IAAFA training cycle

Col. José Jiménez, Jr., commandant of the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, shakes hands with an international military during the Academy’s graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. More than 150 international military students from 12 partner nations across Latin America and the USAF graduated during the last training cycle of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

