More than 150 U.S. and partner nations students graduate during IAAFA training cycle

Maj. Gen. Julian Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, speaks at Academy’s graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. Cheater was guest speaker for the event, in which more than 150 international military students and U.S. Air Force students graduated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)
