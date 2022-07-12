Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 150 U.S. and partner nations students graduate during IAAFA training cycle [Image 2 of 5]

    More than 150 U.S. and partner nations students graduate during IAAFA training cycle

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    International military students smile before approaching the stage during the Inter-American Air Forces Academy’s graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. More than 150 international military students from 12 partner nations across Latin America and the USAF graduated during the last training cycle of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than 150 U.S. and partner nations students graduate during IAAFA training cycle [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    IAAFA
    37 TRW
    Inter-American Air Forces Academy

