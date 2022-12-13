A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron rests their hand on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft tire at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a landing gear test Dec. 13, 2022. MacDill is one of two current test sites for a new centering cylinder on the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, which is designed to allow aircraft to land safely with more durable components. Air Mobility Command chose MacDill for this project because of the base’s corrosive environment due to its proximity of salt water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:59 Photo ID: 7569313 VIRIN: 221213-F-BQ566-1002 Resolution: 5446x3628 Size: 6.97 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.