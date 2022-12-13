MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Tatum, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, takes a break while powering a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022. MacDill is one of two current test sites for a new centering cylinder on the KC-135, which is designed to allow aircraft to land safely with more durable components. Air Mobility Command chose MacDill for this project because of the base’s corrosive environment due to its proximity of salt water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

