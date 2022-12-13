Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron install jacks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022. The 6th Maintenance Group is working to improve the KC-135 landing gear’s sustainability by installing new hydraulic components. Air Mobility Command chose MacDill for this project because of the base’s corrosive environment due to its proximity of salt water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:58 Photo ID: 7569292 VIRIN: 221213-F-BQ566-1006 Resolution: 4345x2763 Size: 7.17 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.