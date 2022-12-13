Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135 [Image 5 of 9]

    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron install jacks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022. The 6th Maintenance Group is working to improve the KC-135 landing gear’s sustainability by installing new hydraulic components. Air Mobility Command chose MacDill for this project because of the base’s corrosive environment due to its proximity of salt water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 10:58
    Photo ID: 7569292
    VIRIN: 221213-F-BQ566-1006
    Resolution: 4345x2763
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135
    MacDill tests new landing gear for KC-135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT