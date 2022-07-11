Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LMTs of Regional Command-East [Image 2 of 2]

    The LMTs of Regional Command-East

    LLABJAN, KOSOVO

    11.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Christopher Greisinger (front), a member of the Liaison Monitoring Team, from Regional Command-East, fist-bumps a teammate, during a game of volleyball, with the children of the Aldreni School, in Llabjan, Kosovo, on Nov. 7, 2022. Liaison Monitoring Teams, (LMTs) meet with members of the communities they serve, in order to provide Kosovo Force senior leaders an understanding of how the people of Kosovo are doing while putting a face to the mission. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:09
    Photo ID: 7568626
    VIRIN: 221107-Z-LY351-218
    Resolution: 5522x3681
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: LLABJAN, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LMTs of Regional Command-East [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The LMTs of Regional Command-East
    The LMTs of Regional Command-East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Indiana
    Kosovo
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT