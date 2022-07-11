The LMTs of Regional Command-East

Spc. Abrion Barnes, a member of the Liaison Monitoring Team, from Regional Command-East, plays a game of basketball with the children of the Aldreni School, in Llabjan, Kosovo, on Nov. 7, 2022. Liaison Monitoring Teams, (LMTs) meet with members of the communities they serve, in order to provide Kosovo Force senior leaders an understanding of how the people of Kosovo are doing while putting a face to the mission. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

