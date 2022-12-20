36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron participates in close air support (CAS) training over Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2022. CAS, used in offensive and defensive operations, is used to suppress, neutralize or disrupt enemy forces in close proximity to friendly ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

