    36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support [Image 5 of 5]

    36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron participates in close air support (CAS) training over Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2022. CAS, used in offensive and defensive operations, is used to suppress, neutralize or disrupt enemy forces in close proximity to friendly ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    Osan
    Close air support
    36th Fighter Squadron

