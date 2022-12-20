A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron participates in close air support (CAS) training over Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2022. The F-16, first introduced to the USAF in 1979, is a highly maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:16
|Photo ID:
|7568273
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-RI665-003
|Resolution:
|5374x3576
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
