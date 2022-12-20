36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron participates in close air support (CAS) training over Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2022. The F-16, first introduced to the USAF in 1979, is a highly maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

