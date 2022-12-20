U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron fly in formation while conducting close air support (CAS) training over Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2022. F-16 multi-role fighters perform a variety of missions to include suppression of enemy air defense, forward air control and CAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
This work, 36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
