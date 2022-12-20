36th Fighter Squadron practices close air support

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron fly in formation while conducting close air support (CAS) training over Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, Dec. 20, 2022. F-16 multi-role fighters perform a variety of missions to include suppression of enemy air defense, forward air control and CAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

