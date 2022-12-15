Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FGS crew chiefs tow in the snow [Image 6 of 6]

    25th FGS crew chiefs tow in the snow

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs relocate an A-10C Thunderbolt II from the flightline into a hangar using an aircraft tow vehicle during an FGS training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Adverse weather challenges aircrews and support staff, who must be prepared to generate aircraft at a moment’s notice for mission readiness in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 22:08
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Weather
    A-10
    Warthog
    Snow
    Osan
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron

