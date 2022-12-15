25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs relocate an A-10C Thunderbolt II from the flightline into a hangar using an aircraft tow vehicle during an FGS training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Adverse weather challenges aircrews and support staff, who must be prepared to generate aircraft at a moment’s notice for mission readiness in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

This work, 25th FGS crew chiefs tow in the snow [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Skyler Combs