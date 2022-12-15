25th FGS crew chiefs tow in the snow

25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs relocate an A-10C Thunderbolt II from the flightline into a hangar during an FGS training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Airmen quickly moved aircraft into hangars due to sudden adverse weather conditions during the training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

