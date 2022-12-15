25th FGS crew chiefs tow in the snow

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John-Michael Salenga, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, removes chocks from an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an FGS training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Adverse weather challenges aircrews and support staff, who must be prepared to generate aircraft at a moment’s notice for mission readiness in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

