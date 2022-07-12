The members of the California Installation Commanders Caucus (CICC) gather outside of the radar of the 7th Space Warning Squadron on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2022. The CICC is held every quarter to discuss high level issues impacting Airmen, Guardians, civilians and dependents.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:40 Photo ID: 7568158 VIRIN: 221207-F-LE246-1009 Resolution: 4626x3082 Size: 4.47 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Installation Commanders Caucus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.