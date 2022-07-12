Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California Installation Commanders Caucus [Image 1 of 5]

    California Installation Commanders Caucus

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The members of the California Installation Commanders Caucus (CICC) gather for a round table discussion at the Community Activity Center on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2022. The Caucus is a quarterly meeting with senior Air Force and civic leaders across the state to discuss concerns that impact Airmen, Guardians, civilians and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:40
    Photo ID: 7568154
    VIRIN: 221207-F-LE246-1001
    Resolution: 5366x3575
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Installation Commanders Caucus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    California Installation Commanders Caucus
    California Installation Commanders Caucus
    California Installation Commanders Caucus
    California Installation Commanders Caucus
    California Installation Commanders Caucus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Caucus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT