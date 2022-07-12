The members of the California Installation Commanders Caucus (CICC) gather for a round table discussion at the Community Activity Center on Beale Air Force Base, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2022. The Caucus is a quarterly meeting with senior Air Force and civic leaders across the state to discuss concerns that impact Airmen, Guardians, civilians and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

