    Adelina Cartagena receives the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Adelina Cartagena receives the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Gordon Van Vleet 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Adelina Cartagena, NETCOM G3 Future Operations Division, retired after 35 years of dedicated service to the nation and the United States Army, during a ceremony held in the NETCOM Command Conference Room, Dec. 16, 2022. Cartagena received the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award, the Army’s second highest civilian service award, presented to her by the NETCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, Patrick Dedham.

    Fort Huachuca

    Fort Huachuca
    FUOPS
    NETCOM

