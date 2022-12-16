Adelina Cartagena receives the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award

Adelina Cartagena, NETCOM G3 Future Operations Division, retired after 35 years of dedicated service to the nation and the United States Army, during a ceremony held in the NETCOM Command Conference Room, Dec. 16, 2022. Cartagena received the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award, the Army’s second highest civilian service award, presented to her by the NETCOM Deputy to the Commanding General, Patrick Dedham.

