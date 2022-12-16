Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (NETCOM) G35 Future Operations Division Chief, Adelina Cartagena [Image 1 of 3]

    (NETCOM) G35 Future Operations Division Chief, Adelina Cartagena

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Gordon Van Vleet 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    “We all worked together to get the mission done. It was a team accomplishment to provide support that, in the end, helped Soldiers,” Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) G35 Future Operations Division Chief, Adelina Cartagena, said at the conclusion of her retirement ceremony Dec. 16.

