“We all worked together to get the mission done. It was a team accomplishment to provide support that, in the end, helped Soldiers,” Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) G35 Future Operations Division Chief, Adelina Cartagena, said at the conclusion of her retirement ceremony Dec. 16.
|12.16.2022
|12.21.2022 15:13
|7567766
|221216-A-GT612-664
|2048x1365
|476.69 KB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|0
|0
This work, (NETCOM) G35 Future Operations Division Chief, Adelina Cartagena [Image 3 of 3], by Gordon Van Vleet, identified by DVIDS
NETCOM Chief of Future Operations Division retires
