Adelina Cartagena, Receives American flag

Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) G35 Future Operations Division Chief, Adelina Cartagena, received an American flag previously flown over the U.S. capitol during her retirement ceremony held in the NETCOM Command Conference Room, Dec. 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 15:13
|Photo ID:
|7567768
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-GT612-921
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
Fort Huachuca
