USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns to Home Port

Norfolk, Va. (December 21, 2022) - USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns home to Naval Station Norfolk after completing ship support for Continuing Promise 2022, Dec.21, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022, a joint, multi-national military and civilian effort, provided humanitarian assistance to partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility by providing medical care to people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

